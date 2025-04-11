Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,855 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,075 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,348,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,132,231,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $75.67 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

