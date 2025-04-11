Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 134,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after buying an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,147,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,474,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,745,000 after purchasing an additional 770,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.