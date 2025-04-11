Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,580 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

