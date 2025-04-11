Barclays Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $23.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 236.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.