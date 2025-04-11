Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Price

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.