Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Price

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sotera Health by 4,094.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

