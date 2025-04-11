Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Price

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

JXN stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $71.88. 590,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

