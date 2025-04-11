Barclays Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

