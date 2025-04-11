Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Up 22.1% – Here’s Why

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares were up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.48%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.