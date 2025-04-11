Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Down 13% on Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price fell 13% on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

