Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) were up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

