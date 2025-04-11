Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading 22.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price rose 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.33.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.48%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

