Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 13% After Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) traded down 13% on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

