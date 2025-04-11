Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 22.1% – Should You Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) was up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.33.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

