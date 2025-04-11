BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BBSEY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,071. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.43% and a return on equity of 73.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 86.75%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

