Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 637807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $574.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

