Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNTC. Baird R W upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $280.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,312,185. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,643 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,972,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 1,131,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

