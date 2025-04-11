Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

