Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

