Bessemer Group Inc. Has $19.75 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,216 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

