Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

