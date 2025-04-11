Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 94,327 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

