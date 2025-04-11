Best 5G Stocks Worth Watching – April 11th

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, and Super Micro Computer are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, and implementation of 5G technologies and infrastructure. This includes telecommunications providers, network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and other firms poised to benefit from the rollout and expansion of high-speed, next-generation wireless networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.98. 3,864,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,434,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,319,200. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.22.

