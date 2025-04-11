Best Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – April 11th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily generate their revenues through online sales and digital marketplaces, utilizing the internet to facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers. These stocks often reflect consumer trends in digital shopping behaviors and the broader technological innovations that drive the evolution of the retail landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 16,774,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,807,104. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. 3,096,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 8,180,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,326. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $30.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $991.65. The company had a trading volume of 213,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,016. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $994.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,072.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 922,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

