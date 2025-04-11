Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – April 11th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the extraction, production, or processing of lithium, a key metal used in battery production for electric vehicles and other electronic devices. These stocks are influenced by factors such as demand for renewable energy technologies, global supply dynamics, and advancements in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.01. 8,762,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,957,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $442.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 2,116,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,815. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $55.53. 1,562,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

