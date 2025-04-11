Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.58. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 1,993,589 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 477,740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $11,584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3,328.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 590,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

