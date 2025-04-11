Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 86.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

