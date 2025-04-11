BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

