BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,225. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $239,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 309,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,992.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,092 shares of company stock worth $1,635,609. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

