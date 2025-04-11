Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bioqual had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

OTCMKTS BIOQ remained flat at $55.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of -0.03. Bioqual has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

