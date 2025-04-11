BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $856.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $944.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.62.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

