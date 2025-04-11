BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,010.00 at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $871.61. 317,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $944.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.37. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

