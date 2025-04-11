BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
