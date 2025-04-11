BlazeStake Staked SOL Price Tops $143.29 (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $136.89 million and $2.58 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $143.29 or 0.00174530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,829.38 or 0.99670698 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,397.44 or 0.99144587 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 955,338 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 955,338.01965324. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 139.01387342 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,523,920.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars.

