Blockchain Stocks To Consider – April 10th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that are either directly involved in the development and implementation of blockchain technology or significantly incorporate blockchain into their business models. These companies may operate in various sectors such as finance, supply chain, and technology, where blockchain is used to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency. Investors in blockchain stocks often seek exposure to this transformative technology and its potential to disrupt traditional industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.09. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 9,492,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,495,504. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,206,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,267,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 6.80.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.77. 349,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,406. Globant has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

