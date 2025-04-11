BNP Paribas Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to “Strong-Buy”

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of MOS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

