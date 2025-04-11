Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.92, but opened at $88.23. Boot Barn shares last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 246,066 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,686,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after purchasing an additional 709,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after buying an additional 280,892 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

