Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.81, but opened at $105.16. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $106.24, with a volume of 342,731 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

