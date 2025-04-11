BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

BWA stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

