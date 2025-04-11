Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.60. 284,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 138,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

