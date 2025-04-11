Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

BRDG opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

