Brigette Elizabeth Chang Sells 1,500 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$46,500.00.

CI Financial stock opened at C$31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.77%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

