Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Northcoast Research raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EAT opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

