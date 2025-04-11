Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

NYSE EAT opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,351,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

