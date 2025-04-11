British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $371,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.