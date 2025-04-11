Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $810.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

