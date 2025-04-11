Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $156.44

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.11.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

