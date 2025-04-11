Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $64.22

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.72.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

