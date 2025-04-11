Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $307.16

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $263.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $1,988,843.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,192.66. This represents a 42.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,406,000 after acquiring an additional 446,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404,892 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after acquiring an additional 222,713 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,620.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 185,958 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

