Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $27.88

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.23 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

